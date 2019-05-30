FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #20: Saints OTA Week 2

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints wrapped up their second week of Organized Team Activities Thursday and just as the weather is heating up, so is the competition. In this latest podcast, Sean Fazende shares his observations from the sixth practice on the field.
On the team’s progress:
“When you have a season, when you have a team as talented as the Saints, sometimes the journey, those little steps along the way can get a little bit overlooked and it’s like ‘Let’s just get to the season.’ I think it’s important to focus in on what is present and right now what is present is the mindset of OTAs and developing chemistry and getting better.”
On Latavius Murray replacing Mark Ingram:
“Significantly taller than Mark Ingram. He’s a good 6′3”, Mark Ingram is about 5′9 1/2″. Murray is a slasher, Ingram is a downhill runner."
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.