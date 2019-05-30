Get to know the 2020 LSU commits from Louisiana

Ponchatoula QB TJ Finley is verbally commited to LSU.
By Garland Gillen | May 30, 2019 at 11:57 AM CDT - Updated May 30 at 12:10 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s 2020 recruiting class is ranked No. 2 by Rivals, and No. 3 by 247 Sports. So far, Coach Ed Orgeron has racked up 15 commits for the class.

Three of those commits hail from the state of Louisiana. The first commit for the class of 2020 came last summer, Ponchatoula’s T. J. Finley.

Right behind Finley with a commitment to LSU, Westgate wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

On the defensive side of the ball, Haynesville’s CamRon Jackson committed to the Tigers last December. Jackson could also project to play on the offensive line.

Here’s the full list of LSU 2020 verbal commits.

Five-star recruits

Elias Ricks, cornerback, California

Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.

Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia

Four-star recuits

Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California

Josh White, linebacker, Texas

Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas

Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland

Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas

Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California

Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia

Courtland Ford, offensive lineman, Texas

Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia

T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula

Three-star recruits

Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida

Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville

