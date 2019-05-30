Juvenile court judges new policy draws both criticism and support

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -With a juvenile crime problem across New Orleans, juvenile court judges make a move that has not happened in years.
They have decided to detain all arrested juveniles that pose a risk to the public until they can be seen by a judge.
“We do believe that it will help to stop the revolving door of having our young people coming back,” said Damekia Morgan.
Previously, social workers using a risk assessment made decisions on whether an arrested juvenile should be released before seeing a judge for their first hearing.
“The fact that we saw the juveniles who were being arrested were going to the Youth Study Center and being released in a matter of hours and we saw they were going right back in the same neighborhoods where they were committing their crimes and just resumed their criminal activity,” said Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro.
Now, it appears if that juvenile poses a risk to public safety, they will automatically have a detention hearing before a judge.
Cannizzaro is in favor of the amended policy.
“The only way that we are going to stop this, in my opinion, is if the judges are involved from the very outset,” he said.
“What is clear is that it is going to mean overriding that tool and disregarding that tool and locking up kids that probably don’t need to be locked up,” said Aaron Rizzio.
Rizzio, of the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights, which is the public defender’s office for juvenile court, believes resources would be better spent on programs that offer an alternative to detention. He also said recent city data shows juvenile arrests for both violent and non-violent crimes are down so far this year compared to last.
“There’s been a lot of talk about a general fear of juvenile crime, and we need to make sure of what we are talking about. I think any crime is disturbing when you’re the victim of that crime and no one should have to endure that, but when we’re making policies we need to make it clear of what we are trying to solve,” Rizzio said.
Cannizzaro said a decrease in New Orleans Police Department manpower and the “no chase” policy causes fewer arrest. He agreed alternative to detention programs are needed, but he said repeat offenders should face more serious consequences.
“Certainly, I’m not advocating that all juveniles should be locked up, but I certainly think that detention is an alternative, and it’s an option to the judges to consider when juveniles continue to commit crimes or they engage in serious and violent activity,” he said.
