Kickoff times set for LSU’s first 3 football games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and the football Tigers will play their first three games of the 2019 season under the lights.
The home opener on Saturday, Aug. 31, against Georgia Southern will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and air on ESPNU.
The highly anticipated matchup between LSU and Texas will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ABC on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
LSU returns to Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, against Northwestern State at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
2019 schedule:
- Aug. 31: Georgia Southern (6:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium)
- Sept. 7: Texas (6:30 p.m., Austin)
- Sept. 14: Northwestern State (6:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium)
- Sept 21: Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)
- Oct. 5: Utah State (Tiger Stadium)
- Oct. 12: Florida (Tiger Stadium)
- Oct. 19: Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss.)
- Oct. 26: Auburn (Tiger Stadium)
- Nov. 9: Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
- Nov. 16: Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)
- Nov. 23: Arkansas (Tiger Stadium)
- Nov. 30: Texas A&M (Tiger Stadium)
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.