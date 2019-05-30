1 killed, 3 injured in St. John the Baptist Parish drive-by shooting, report says

RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office says one man was killed and three more were injured following a drive by shooting in Reserve.
Deputies were called to the 300 block of Homewood Place around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they found no victims at the scene.
Investigators learned that a crowd was standing outside at the location when a vehicle passed by and someone inside opened fire on the crowd.
While investigating the scene, officers were notified by Ochsner Medical Complex that four males arrived with gunshot wounds. Three of the victims, two 21-year-old males and a 19-year-old male, were treated for their injuries and released. A fourth victim, who has been identified as 20-year-old Kyree Jones of Reserve, later died of his injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at (985) 359-TIPS or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
