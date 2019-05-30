LSU baseball holds open practice before Baton Rouge Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team took to the field Thursday morning for an open practice in preparation for the Baton Rouge Regional.
The Tigers held practice at Alex Box Stadium from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. LSU will take on Stony Brook at 6 p.m. Friday.
Landon Marceaux has been named the starting pitcher for the game.
Head coach Paul Mainieri said starting Marceaux is sending a message to the team that they aren’t taking Stony Brook lightly.
