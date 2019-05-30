LSU basketball will head to the Jersey Mikes Jamaica Classic in Montego Bay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU basketball team will be among one of the eight teams to play in the 2019 Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic, November 22 and 24 in Montego Bay.
The event is entering its third year and will take place in one of the best destinations the Caribbean. With its picturesque beaches, modern resorts, and exciting nightlight, Montego Bay is one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations – an ideal setting for the 2019 Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic.
“What better way to jump start the 2019-20 season than with a tournament of this caliber. Our team is looking forward to our trip to Montego Bay in November and we look forward to having a great showing from our fan base. BootUp,” LSU coach Will Wade said.
Before heading off to the Caribbean the Tigers will play the first two preliminary rounds at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, before traveling to Jamaica for two contests at the Montego Bay Convention Centre. Opponents, dates and times for LSU’s games in the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic will be released in the near future.
Fans interested in following the Tigers to Jamaica can choose from several all-inclusive packages offered by the Jamaica Classic’s Official Travel Partner, Top Tier Travel in conjunction with Baton Rouge based Mr. Fun’s Travel. Visit mrfunstravel.com to learn more about luxury resort accommodations, ground transportation, game tickets and more.
All eight games in Jamaica will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers.
