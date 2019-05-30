LSU commit Kayshon Boutte says 2020 class is ‘coming together’

NEW IBERIA, La. (WVUE) - Kayshon Boutte was LSU's second commitment for the class of 2020. Seven months later, Ed Orgeron's group has now blossomed into 15 star-studded recruits total. The Westgate receiver is impressed with the Tigers haul so far.
“Yeah it’s something nice. We got a good quarterback, good receivers, nice db’s, nice o-line, d-line. Everything is coming together. We’re going to do something special,” said Kayshon Boutte.
When the next big-name recruit does commit to LSU, Boutte and the 2020 class will keep in-touch until they join forces in Baton Rouge.
“We’re in a group chat on Snapchat. We text back and forth every now and then. Just check up on each other, see how we’re doing. How spring game went, make sure we’re good,” said Boutte.
Boutte has one year left here at Westgate High School. But for the coaches and fans, they wish that eligibility wouldn’t run out so soon.
“Wish he had about three more years, I’ll tell you that. He’s working his tail off. He’s a great kid, and a humble kid. We’re just excited to see what he brings to the table, and see what else he can do. We see it at practice all the time. We’re kind of wowed a little bit. It’s fun to watch him do it amongst his teammates, and see him having fun. He hasn’t reached his full potential yet,” said Westgate Head Coach Ryan Antoine.
Westgate got knocked out in the second round of the playoffs last season. With Boutte’s guidance, the Tigers are primed to go farther this time around.
“He’s become a leader. He’s making sure the other guys are getting better. He’s been spending a lot of extra time with the younger guys. Kind of sacrificing more of his play, to help the other guys get better. If those guys make a lot more plays, that will open a lot more for him,” said Antoine.
