LSU softball’s Sunseri, Sanchez earn All-American honors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team earned two NFCA All-American honors. The organization honored Shelbi Sunseri and Amanda Sanchez to the All-American second team.
This marks the first All-American honor for both Sunseri and Sanchez. It marks the 37th and 38th in program history for the softball team. The girls are the ninth and 10th Tigers to earn second team honors.
Sophomore Shelbi Sunseri, named to the second team as Utility/Pitcher, finished the season with a .340 batting average. Sunseri, had 54 hits, including 14 doubles and 17 home runs, only one shy of tying the single-season home run record. She scored 30 times on the year and recorded at team-high 60 RBI. She finished with a .748 slugging percentage and a .468 on-base percentage.
In the circle for the Tigers, Sunseri made her mark with a 2.34 ERA and a 13-10 record. The sophomore put together five shutouts and earned five saves, tying the single-season save record. In 137.2 innings, she record a team-high 86 strikeouts and held her opponents to a .218 average.
To start off the year Sunseri started with a 30-game on base streak. She hit a home run in three-straight games (Bucknell, Oklahoma State, Oregon). Of her five shutouts three of them against Top 75 teams. Sunseri picked up four RBI on two occasions, both coming against Top 75 opponents in Tulsa and Georgia. She hit four home runs in her first weekend as a sophomore.
Senior Amanda Sanchez a transfer from Missouri, was named to the second team as a third baseman. Sanchez finished the year with a .354 average, hitting over .500 for more than half the season. She tallied 35 runs scored, 47 hits, a team-leading 16 doubles, nine home runs and 54 RBI. She finished with a .627 slugging percentage and a team-best .529 on-base percentage.
Sanchez, hit .400 in the regular season. The senior hit eight home runs and had 10 doubles against Top 75 Teams with a slugging percent of .702 and an on-base percentage of .553. Sanchez would lead the squad in walks in the regular season with 39 and 29 against Top 75 opponents.
The Missouri native had one of her best weekends of the season against South Carolina, recording a .714 batting average with three home runs and eight RBI. Sanchez had the walk-off double to help the Tigers to a series win over Florida, the first series win over the Gators in Baton Rouge since 2007.
The 2019 came to an end last weekend in the Minneapolis Super Regional. The Tigers fell to the Gophers Friday, 5-3, and then Saturday, 3-0. The Tigers finish the year with a 43-19 record.
