Lt. Gov. Nungesser calls on Gulf state governors to request state of emergency for seafood industry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and several Gulf-wide organizations are calling for Gulf state governors to request a state of emergency for the seafood industry due to the opening.
Nungesser said the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway has already negatively impacted seafood in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Governor John Bel Edwards said the state is already working to make sure it is getting all the assistance possible from the federal government.
“All of the freshwater that has been coming down the Atchafalaya River, for example, before we even open the spillway has already adversely impacted the fisheries,” Edwards said. “Particularly the shrimp, and so we’re going to speak with one voice to the federal government asking for whatever help we may be able to get from them.”
Thursday (June 6) will be the third opening in history for the Morganza Spillway.
