Millennials struggle with medical debts

If you’re facing medical debt, don’t just sit back and watch it accumulate. First, call your provider and see if you can negotiate the bill to a lower price. Make sure you have details about your income on hand. Also, ask about a payment plan. Many providers will break up your bill, so you can pay it off over several months. If they won’t do this, you might want to transfer your debt to a zero percent APR credit card if you can qualify. And consider hiring a medical bill advocate who can help you negotiate a lump sum settlement with the creditor. With ways to help millennials pay off their medical bills.