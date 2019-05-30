NOPD: Burglary suspect shot during struggle with victim

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man who was shot in Central City overnight may have been shot during a burglary attempt.
According to investigators, the suspect, who has been identified as 37-year-old Bradford Crier, arrived at a home in the 2300 block of Jackson Avenue armed with a gun and forced his way into the home just before 3 a.m.
After Crier gained entry into the home, he and the male victim got into a struggle. During the struggle, Crier was shot in the shoulder and thigh by the victim.
Crier was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Once Crier is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.
