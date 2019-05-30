NOPD investigating two overnight shootings in Algiers and Central City

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings overnight that has left two men injured.
Police reported the first shooting just before 1 a.m. in Algiers.
Details are limited but NOPD says officers were called to the 3600 block of Garden Oaks Drive. One man was injured in that shooting but police did not share the extent of his injuries.
The second shooting was reported around 3:25 a.m. in Central City.
Officers responded to a call of a man shot near the intersection of Philip Street and Freret Street. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder and thigh. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
If anyone has any information about any of these shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
