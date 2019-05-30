NOPD searching for suspects in Algiers vehicle burglaries

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating suspects accused of breaking into a vehicles in Algiers Monday morning.
Police say a group of suspects were captured on surveillance video burglarizing vehicles and pulling on door handles in the 1100 block of Southlawn Boulevard around 6:45 a.m.
In the video, the suspects are seen puncturing and breaking the window of one vehicle with an unknown device, entering the vehicle and rummaging through it.
The suspects fled the scene northbound on Southlawn Blvd. toward General Meyer Avenue in maroon Ford F-150 pickup truck with the Louisiana license plate C734258. Police say the vehicle has been reported stolen.
If anyone has any information about these vehicle break ins or the identities of the suspects, they are asked to contact Detective Leslie Guzman or any Fourth District detective at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers (504) 822-1111.
