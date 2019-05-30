Supporters of Planned Parenthood to convene on La. capitol to take action against ‘extreme abortion bans’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, May 30, hundreds of supporters of Planned Parenthood from across Louisiana plan to meet at the capitol to voice their support for Planned Parenthood, meet with legislators, and take action against the “extreme abortion bans” being passed across the country, including in Louisiana.
Other states such as Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Missouri have passed similar abortion bans in recent months. Planned Parenthood says at the event, their supports will make it clear that they “will not stand for attacks on reproductive rights and freedom.”
Advocates for Planned Parenthood will participate in a solidarity walk from the Capitol Welcome Center to the capitol building and will then participate in a sit-in inside the capitol.
The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Capitol Park Welcome Center, located at 702 N River Rd. Click here for more details about the event.
