Arrest made in Saturday Thibodaux homicide

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Thibodaux police have one suspect in custody following a Saturday morning homicide.
John Washington, 27, was booked into Assumption Parish jail on Tuesday (May 28) for the charge of second-degree murder.
The homicide took place on May 25 around 2 a.m.
The investigation led detectives to link Washington as a suspect in the case. Washington was arrested and held at the Assumption Parish Jail until today Friday (May 31), when he was transferred to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.
Washington remains held on a $1,000,000.00 bond.
Travontae Williams, 22, was killed near the intersection of Midland Dr. and Plantation Rd.
The incident still remains under investigation and detectives are not ruling out other suspects, Thibodaux police said.
Police are withholding the motive as the case is being investigated.
Anyone with information on this case is still asked to contact the Thibodaux Police Department at 985-446-5021 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters who utilize Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.