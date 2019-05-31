Fallen K-9 deputy died of natural causes before car crash, autopsy reports

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner has released the findings of an autopsy report on the death of K-9 deputy Lt. Steven Whitstine.
Preliminary findings conclude the manner of death was natural. The cause of death has been reported as congestive heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy, or an enlarged heart.
Coroner Beau Clark says there is no evidence that injuries sustained in the crash contributed to Whitstine’s death.
“I extend my deepest condolences to Lt. Whitstine’s family, friends and law enforcement co-workers,” Clark said in a release Friday morning.
Whitstine died on his way to work Thursday, May 30, when his unit veered off the road and crashed.
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux called Whitstine a “dedicated public servant" for his eight years of service to the EBR Sheriff’s Office and more than nine years of service with the Baker Police Department.
Funeral arrangements have not been released yet.
