Beekeepers move in to tackle Avondale nuisance

AVONDALE, La. (WVUE) -People in a westbank neighborhood are breathing a little easier now that Jefferson Parish has taken steps to remove tens of thousands of bees from an abandoned home.
The bees have stung children and made many run for cover
It’s been two weeks since FOX 8 first told you about a swarm of bees that was terrorizing Helen drive in Avondale
Jefferson parish code enforcement couldn’t reach the homeowner and decided Thursday night to move in with the help of a warrant.
“The homeowner is out of state, and non-responsive to mailings over two years,” said Jefferson Parish Quality of Life Director Catherine Toppel.
The bees have had a long time to build a hive. The house has been vacant for more than two years. The bees were visible from the outside moving into and out of the home through a crack.
The parish brought in bee experts to perform a job many would fear doing.
“As humans expand, we’re finding bees are becoming more common in home dwellings,” said bee handler Thomas Hartfield with Busy Bee Removal.
The beekeeper stepped inside as the window falls apart.
Using a heat meter, Hartfield determines that a hive inside the wall is huge.
The beekeeper vacuums up an estimated 30,000 live bees to be relocated to westbank hives used in the production of honey
An estimated 10,000 dead bees were inside the abandoned home.
“This year, we are seeing a lot more than the past. I’m not sure it’s a better year for the honeybees, but this year we’re seeing them all over the place,” said Toppel.
The bee company has been working overtime dealing with nuisance bee calls across the metro area. Friday, they were called to Harrah’s Casino to deal with a bee infestation there.
Back in Avondale, parish officials say the homeowner will be charged for bee removal.
“This is not free. All the costs will be put as a lien,” said Toppel.
Neighbors have expressed interest in buying the home now that it’s free of bees.
"I feel great that someone is taking care of it," said neighbor Steve Matthews.
The parish wants to make it clear, they don’t pay for bee removal. There are a number of companies that do that. Bee handlers say it’s much better to move the bees to new hives than to kill bees since they produce honey and are critical for agriculture.
