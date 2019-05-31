BR Regional: LSU vs Stony Brook Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 seed LSU hosts No. 4 seed Stony Brook at Alex Box Stadium in the second game of the Baton Rouge Regional.
First pitch is set for Friday at 6 p.m. and the game will air on ESPNU.
NCAA Tournament Rankings:
- LSU - NCAA Tournament No. 13 National Seed
- SBU - unranked
Stony Brook: No. 4 seed
- Overall record: 31-21
- Conference record: 15-9
Stony Brook is scoring 5.6 runs per game and is batting .280 as a team with 115 doubles, 10 triples, and 39 home runs.
Top hitters:
- Michael Wilson: .345 batting average, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 10 home runs, and 44 RBI
- Nick Grande: .342 batting average, 17 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs, and 24 RBI
- Brandon Alamo: .335 batting average, 22 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, and 33 RBI
- Chris Hamilton: .313 batting average, 15 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs, and 42 RBI
The Seawolves pitching staff has a 5.30 ERA, with 374 strikeouts, 184 walks, and has allowed 452 hits in 440.0 innings pitched.
Top pitchers:
- Ben Fero: 4-1, 2.22 ERA, 17 strikeouts in 24.1 innings pitched
- Bret Clarke: 8-0, 3.76 ERA, 49 strikeouts in 67.0 innings pitched
- Sam Turcotte: 4-2, 3.98 ERA, 7 saves, 45 strikeouts in 40.2 innings pitched
LSU: No. 1 seed
- Overall record: 37-24
- Conference record: 17-13
LSU is scoring 6.5 runs per game and is batting .271 as a team with 93 doubles, 9 triples, and 58 home runs.
Top Hitters:
- Josh Smith: .343 batting average, 14 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs, and 38 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .316 batting average, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 11 home runs, and 61 RBI
- Zach Watson: .312 batting average, 17 doubles, 5 home runs, and 34 RBI
- Saul Garza: .290 batting average, 8 doubles, 5 home runs, and 21 RBI
- Cade Beloso: .284 batting average, 3 doubles, 9 home runs, and 49 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .282 batting average, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 12 home runs, and 49 RBI
The Tiger pitching staff has a 4.73 ERA, with 535 strikeouts, 243 walks, and has allowed 530 hits in 546.0 innings pitched.
Top pitchers:
- Cole Henry: 4-2, 3.86 ERA, 63 strikeouts in 51.1 innings pitched
- Matthew Beck: 3-0, 2.14 ERA, 36 strikeouts in 42.0 innings pitched
- Todd Peterson: 5-2, 3.30 ERA, 3 saves, 38 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched
- Devin Fontenot: 5-2, 4.04 ERA, 6 saves, 41 strikeouts in 42.1 innings pitched
Pitching matchup:
- LSU: Landon Marceaux (4-2, 4.93 ERA)
- SBU: Greg Marino (5-4, 5.19 ERA)
