Bruce: Most Stay Dry Into The Weekend-It’s Hot

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The dry trend will continue as we head into the weekend. There is a slim rain chance today and coastal tomorrow. Otherwise a very hot stretch of weather is ahead into next week. Highs will reach the middle 90s at times which will be near records. The heat index will flirt with 100 as well.
By the end of next week the extra hot pattern should break down with a more normal June pattern developing with highs closer to 90 and a daily chance for a few showers and storms.
