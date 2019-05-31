Business owners unnerved by delay of Morganza Spillway opening

GIBSON, La. (WVUE) -The Army Corps of Engineers pushed back the opening of the Morganza spillway. Instead of starting the slow opening June 2nd, they’ll start opening the spillway June 6th.
At Bob’s Bayou Black Marina, water levels are already high and cover many of the docks. But business owners who operate swamp tours and the marina say there’s not a lot of room to play with if the spillway’s opening creates even worse flooding conditions.
People know captain Billy Gaston as Cajun Man, and it's a good thing because he says he's one of the fortunate ones who can still show people the swamps near bayou black and its wonders.
“Everything’s saturated the water's already high they're estimating about a foot and a half what you see now,” said Gaston.
He says with the high water levels, he was forced to suspend his tours for a while until he could build another loading dock just to keep his boat in business. He says other colleagues in the area don't have contingency plans like that and have had to postpone tours or move because of the levels.
“It was shutting me down for a while until I built that other dock because this is where we'd load up on the boat,” said Gaston.
But on the marina side, business owner, Bobby Breaux says he's reaping the benefits of dozens of last-minute fishermen looking to get on the water before the spillway opens.
“The business, it looks like there's a lot of launches shut down because of the high water because I get people during the weekends real good you know what I’m saying,” said Breaux.
Rene Poche with the Army Corps of Engineers says delaying the Morganza's opening from June 2nd to June 6th is completely tied to weather forecasting.
“We’re seeing a little more fine tuning on the forecast which now shows that things will push back 4, 5 days,” said Poche.
He says those directly impacted by the spillway's opening should take some comfort in the delay as it will give them more time to prepare.
“We’ll allow all interests land owners home owners to get something out of the floodway out of there but they need to move now,” said Poche.
Gaston says there's not much they can do to prepare other than keep an eye on the water.
“If it comes up another foot and a half we're going to have some problems in this area,” said Gaston.
He says they don’t know exactly how the spillway will impact them, but he fears if the spillway pushes that water another few inches higher, it could threaten his entire livelihood.
“This is how I make my living so when I don’t work I don’t have money coming in,” said Gaston.
Gaston says high water levels are also complicating tourist’s trips as it’s causing road closures across the parish.
