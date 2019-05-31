City responds to Youth Study Center assessment

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As juvenile crime continues to top the city's list of priorities, leaders say they're seeing positive change at the Youth Study Center. It comes after a volunteer-based assessment revealed a number of issues needing attention.
Conditions of Confinement is a 26-page document assessing the Youth Study Center, where juveniles are held pending adjudication.
"We got to talk to the young people. We had the full participation of the staff. Everyone was really helpful," said juvenile justice advocate Ashana Bigard.
Bigard is one of the team members who evaluated the facility as part of Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative or JDAI. It's a juvenile incarceration method led by community stakeholders.
"Trying to make sure children are receiving the services they need, trying to make sure the conditions of confinement are rehabilitative," Bigard explained. "In the past, Louisiana has treated their juvenile system just like their adult system and it was not really helping children."
Leaders call assessments like conditions of confinement good housekeeping and the Youth Study Center was overdue. Overall, the assessment team found the YSC meets about half of the JDAI standards.
"One of the things that stood out the most was how underpaid people were, under-resources. A lot of times, in New Orleans, things come back to resources," said Bigard.
Bigard says many of the workers had two, even three jobs and wanted, but were too exhausted, to fully devote themselves to the children.
"You're trying to rehabilitate, you need your whole self," Bigard said. "A lot of it came down to resources and people wanting to show up more for these kids and not being able to."
Bigard stressed the facility needed more resources for more counselors, for girls' programs, for parental transportation and for trauma specialists.
The report indicates there were concerns revolving around a behavior management tool that denied some youth access to phone calls and family visits.
“They feel isolated and alone. It’s kind of like a cornered animal. When you corner any animal, if they feel cornered and isolated and attacked, they are much more likely to attack,” Bigard explained. " Sometimes they will rebel but, ultimately, what they want is support and acceptance and love and caring and stability, a stable support system."
"Part of our intervention plan has been to really address those issues that staff, that the community, through JDAI raised as real troublesome issues for the youth study center," explained YSC Interim Director Dr. Kyshun Webster.
Webster says his team came up with a 20 point plan to address JDAI's concerns and have checked up all but two.
"We see an increase in student attendance at school that's averaging 90-percent attendance rate. We've had an overall decline in assaults and those assaults were directly related to, maybe, staff training issues but also the behavior management plan," he said.
Webster says the YSC did away with the tier system denying youth access to phone calls and visits. What's more, he says staff underwent restorative justice training and will soon receive specialized trauma care training.
"That is a cutting-edge strategy to really enhance the rehabilitation of treatment but also increase the sensitivity levels of staff intervening in the lives of youth," said Webster.
In anticipation of the upcoming overhaul and expansion of the facility, including the addition of 28 beds, Webster says he'll also hire more clinical staff to beef up rehabilitative services.
While Bigard hasn't followed the Youth Study Center's new initiatives, she says she was always optimistic administration would heed the assessment's suggestions.
"Everybody seems like they had a genuine want to provide those things to the children because they understood all of these children are going to go back into our communities so, what we do with them is going to dictate how they behave when they re-enter the community and we don't want them to re-offend and we know, if they don't get the support they need, they will re-offend," explained Bigard.
FOX 8 asked Dr. Webster about whether his staff was underpaid. He said he believes the YSC provides competitive wages.
According to the Orleans Parish District Court, the implementation of the JDAI model has resulted in a decrease in the number of youth detained for status offenses and low level misdemeanors.
