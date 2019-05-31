Dramatic surveillance footage shows what happened when state trooper shot man

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Dramatic surveillance video shows what happened when a Louisiana State Trooper shot a man driving the wrong way down Bourbon Street. It happened Thursday night and witnesses say they’re thankful troopers were there to stop the man.
Robbie Orgeron of Felix’s Restaurant on Bourbon Street says thank goodness the troopers moved the street performers because it was just three minutes later when surveillance cameras captured a grey Kia Forte driving the wrong way down Bourbon Street.
“The troopers had just moved the drummers and told them to move on down,” says Orgeron. “The little grey car comes down and you see the trooper just standing in front of it, holding it and telling him to stop and the guy just kept going.”
State Police say they were telling the driver to stop, but he refused. Instead, he appears to accelerate. The trooper frantically held on to the side of the car while reaching for his gun.
“The one State Trooper is just literally running backwards and hitting the front of windshield and when he realized he was going to hit people. That’s when he drew and he shot through the side window,” says Orgeron.
State Police says the trooper shot once, striking the driver in the upper torso.
“When they shot him, if he wouldn’t have hit the barricades, he would have kept going,” says Orgeron.
Pedestrians were running to get out of the way and the driver didn’t come to a stop until he hit two bollards on Bourbon Street and narrowly missed a woman.
“I thought that he was going to hit some people, and we hear the pop of the gun and the window shattered. We saw that the officer had to actually shoot to stop this guy,” said witness Michael Bedokis.
Witnesses told FOX 8 Bourbon Street was crowded at the time.
“He could have hit anybody,” says Bedokis.
State Police say it all started when troopers assigned to the French Quarter were helping to deploy traffic bollards. They say the driver made an illegal turn onto Bourbon from Bienville and refused to stop.
“My wife and I were probably about 10 feet from being hit by this car, so if cops wouldn’t have done what they did, someone would have been hurt or killed,” says Bedokis.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.