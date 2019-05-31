Houma Police: Suspect sought for throwing rock through window of business

By Tiffany Baptiste | May 31, 2019 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 10:56 AM

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - The Houma Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who threw a rock through the window of a business.

Police were called to a local business located in the 700 block of Grand Calliou Road Friday morning after an employee discovered the front window of the business was shattered.

Surveillance video showed that a male wearing a backpack walked to the front of the business and throw and unknown object through the window. The suspect was then seen walking southbound on Grand Calliou Rd.

Posted by Houma Police Department on Friday, May 31, 2019

If anyone knows the identity of the suspect, they are asked to contact the Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-783-7433.

