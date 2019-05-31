Latavius Murray not focusing on replacing Mark Ingram

“What my job is, is to come in here and do what I can do and provide for this team what I can provide. There’s no added pressure when it comes to that. Like I said earlier, I know what I’m capable of, and I believe they do as well. That’s why I’m here, not to think about replacing someone. I don’t think of it as that, I can’t. I think they brought me in because they feel that I can help,” said Saints running back Latavius Murray.