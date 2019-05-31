Latavius Murray not focusing on replacing Mark Ingram

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Latavius Murray isn’t just replacing a running back, he’s replacing Mark Ingram. One of the most beloved players inside the Saints locker room.
Murray understands the dynamic, and knows he’s not Ingram. So he won’t try to be.
“What my job is, is to come in here and do what I can do and provide for this team what I can provide. There’s no added pressure when it comes to that. Like I said earlier, I know what I’m capable of, and I believe they do as well. That’s why I’m here, not to think about replacing someone. I don’t think of it as that, I can’t. I think they brought me in because they feel that I can help,” said Saints running back Latavius Murray.
On a side note, Murray says he considers Ingram a friend. The two took a USO trip together, and once trained together in a previous offseason .
