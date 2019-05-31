Man shot by state trooper on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A Louisiana State Trooper shot a man Thursday evening (May 30) in the French Quarter, according to LSP spokesman Monroe Dillon.
According to a police source, the man was driving the wrong way on Bourbon Street and “at some point” the trooper believed the motorist would hit him. The trooper, who was near the intersection of Iberville and Bourbon streets, then fired his weapon.
It was not clear whether the trooper was in a vehicle or on the street when the encounter occurred.
