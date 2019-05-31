Man struck and killed by train near Slidell identified by coroner

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Coroner has identified a man who was struck and killed by a train near Slidell Thursday.
Dr. Charles Preston identified the victim as 30-year-old Bradley Hayes of Baytown, Texas. Preston ruled that the official cause of death is from multiple blunt force trauma.
Hayes’s body was found by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on the railroad tracks between Bayou Liberty Road and Carr drive around 4 p.m. Thursday.
The manner of Hayes death remains under investigation.
