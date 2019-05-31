Mayor Cantrell calls heartbeat law disheartening

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The city of New Orleans’ first female mayor is not pleased with a new state law that would outlaw abortions when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, signed Senate Bill 184 into law Thursday (May 30), one day after it won final legislative approval.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell issued the following statement in response to a FOX 8 request.
“Passage of SB 184 makes it very hard to see a brighter future for the women of Louisiana. It’s a discouraging and disheartening thing to face. We must keep fighting to move forward and not regress. I want the women of New Orleans to know I am here, I value them, and will fight to ensure their voice is heard.”
The new law will only take effect if a federal appeals court upholds a similar Mississippi law.
