Mo Hampton faces tough decision, Major League Baseball or football and baseball at LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ed Orgeron loves Maurice Hampton's game.
“Great football player. Can play corner, can play nickel, can play safety. Outstanding young man,” said LSU football coach Ed Orgeron.
So does LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri
“I’m excited about Mo,” said LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri.
Those feelings are reciprocal. Hampton is part of the 2019 LSU football signing class, and has much love for Mainieri’s squad.
“He’s a players coach. He definitely cares about his players. He treats you like a son. He’s going to do what he said he’s going to do. I’ll have the opportunity to go in there and play early. Go in there and work hard. Honestly if I go in there and do what I need to do, I’ll be successful when I get there. Every year LSU is hosting a super regional, going to Omaha. I just want to be in the best situation to succeed in football and baseball. I feel like LSU has the best of both worlds,” said Maurice Hampton.
There’s only one catch. Hampton could get picked in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft. MLB.com ranks the outfielder as the 29th best prospect in the country.
“Me and my family, we haven’t decided exactly what it will be yet. The situation will have to be life changing for me to forego college, and start my professional baseball career,” said Hampton.
So now LSU plays the waiting game.
“That’s something we’re used to in baseball. I don’t think Ed Orgeron, and Will Wade and those guys have to worry as much about with kids coming out of high school, but we do. We run the risk every year losing players to the draft. Hopefully the football program and the baseball program get real lucky, and Mo Hampton will come to school at LSU,” said Mainieri.
The MLB Draft takes place next Monday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.