Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus discovered in St. Tammany Parish

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish officials have captured mosquitoes that have tested positive for infection with West Nile virus for the first time this year.
The Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine reported that this is the first West Nile virus infected pool of mosquitoes in the state for 2019.
The infected mosquitoes were collected from traps in the Covington neighborhood of Tammany Hills over the last two weeks.
Residents in the Covington area can expect to see increased mosquito abatement efforts.
While West Nile virus can cause brain damage, paralysis and even death, health officials say the majority of people who contract it will have no symptoms. Those cases are usually detected through blood donations or during routine medical tests.
