New Orleans Police: Woman shot in Bourbon St. daiquiri shop

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating the second shooting on Bourbon St. within 24 hours.
A woman was shot in the 200 blk. of Bourbon St. around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
Witnesses said the victim was shot inside Mango Daiquiris.
A person driving the wrong way on Thursday night around 7 p.m. was shot by Louisiana State Police.
He was shot in the stomach, but his condition is unknown.
Police did not release the condition of the latest victim.
