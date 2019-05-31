The Rolling Stones tickets go on sale, most already sold through pre-sale

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tickets to see The Rolling Stones went on sale Friday.
The pre-sale tickets went so fast some fans said they didn’t have many options, but regardless, they’re still excited to see the Stones after a canceled Jazz Fest performance.
"I've never been at the tippy top of the Superdome for any concert, or even an event, so I don't know, but that's the only thing that's available now," Kraig Lutz said.
Those who waited to get their tickets at the Smoothie King Center were disappointed to find out most of the tickets were already sold.
“We had the tickets for Jazz Fest and we were excited. We understood that he needed to have heart surgery, and right now we’re just trying to get tickets not at the roof, but around the low level, and we’re just having trouble with the tickets being available,” MaryAnn Haynie said.
The high demand may be because the last time the band came to New Orleans was in 1994.
The band announced they added New Orleans to their tour after canceling Jazz Fest because of singer Mick Jagger's heart surgery.
“It’s become all the more dramatic with everything that’s happened over the last few months. To get to see The Rolling Stones in 2019 was like a glimpse of the fountain of youth for my generation,” said Doug MacCash, Arts and Entertainment Writer with NOLA.com-The Times-Picayune.
“We came here for the Jazz Fest, and of course it was cancelled. Now, we’re trying to get back in again, and I said well, you can’t always get what you want, but sometimes you get what you need. That’s a Rolling Stones song,” another fan said.
Despite the emotional roller coaster, fans say they're not missing out when the Stones come in July.
“These people are getting so old, and this is our last chance to see them. I want to bring my kids to see these shows, so there’s always a debate of how many tickets to get,” Lutz said.
“We would like to see them again. We’ve seen them two times before. The last time they were here we saw them,” Haynie said.
"Is it really worth it, you know? Am I going to pay that much to see them? And I think the answer is yes. I suspect they're going to sell out, and I suspect those people who are going are making sure they don't miss that last chance," MacCash said.
The Rolling Stones are scheduled to perform at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome July 14.
