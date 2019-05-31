Seafood labeling bill passes Louisiana Legislature

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - If shrimp or crawfish is imported to Louisiana, you may soon find out where it’s coming from listed on a menu.
“I think it’s fantastic,” said restaurant owner Scot Craig. “I think it should of happened a long time ago.”
A bill that would require the labeling of imported crawfish or shrimp on menus or posted at main entrances unanimously passed the Louisiana Legislature.
"There's a lot of people passing off foreign seafood for Louisiana seafood,” said Craig. “I mean it's not labeled so nobody knows."
Restaurant owners like Craig and people in the seafood industry pushed for this move. Some say where the seafood comes from isn’t something they think about.
"Whenever I get to a restaurant I'm just thinking about, 'hey I'm hungry, I want to eat,'” said John Williams. “But if I do find out that the seafood is processed and has harmful chemicals in, then if it's brought to my awareness then yes, I would absolutely love to know where it comes from but I've never thought about it before."
FOX 8 highlighted concerns about imported seafood in our series called Untested Waters. In that series, investigative reporter Lee Zurik pointed out that in 2015, nearly 1.3 billion pounds of shrimp were brought into the U.S., but the FDA only tested 550 samples. In those 550 samples, inspectors found unsafe amounts of drug residue 12 percent of the time.
This is why Aja Mipro says she always asks questions.
“You never know how it’s being processed if it’s coming from outside of the country or where the source is,” Mipro said. “It feels better to know that it’s coming from local waters or trusted sources.”
When the bill becomes law, Craig says people will have a better idea of what they’re eating.
"If they see the way the seafood is processed in other countries, if you actually see the way, what they feed them, how they're processed, I think you'll understand why we want to use local products," Craig said.
The bill heads to the Governor’s desk where he is expected to sign it. The law would go into effect immediately.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.