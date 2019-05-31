Sean Payton pleased with competition at practice

With Taysom (Hill) more familiar with the offense, is there (a chance to) maybe broaden him or maybe even give him a little more responsibility as far as the passing tree?“Yes. He gives us obviously positional flexibility. I am not talking about special teams but he really trains, works and meets with quarterbacks and that is the position we see him in. And yet he's a good enough athlete where he kind of comes in and (can) play a third receiver position. He is a good blocker. He is pretty sharp relative to just playing the game. He's a good football player. So we'll expand. Today, Alvin’s (Kamara) got a stomach bug and so he's not taking Alvin's plays relative to the halfback, but on a pony package he might take a few of those things. So, he has that versatility and aside from being involved in the offense as a quarterback on any given play, he really helped us last year on that third receiver or second tight end mode.”