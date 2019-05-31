St. Tammany traffic stop results in heroin arrest of S. Carolina couple

ST. TAMMANY, La. (WVUE) - A traffic stop in St. Tammany Parish Friday morning uncovers nearly nine ounces of heroin and a firearm and results in the arrest of a South Carolina couple.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at around 10:30 a.m. on a black Volvo headed eastbound on Interstate 10 near the Interstate 12 interchange in Slidell. The vehicle was being driven by Antonio Fuller, 34, and his girlfriend, Asia Gregg, 31, both of South Carolina.
While officers were speaking with Fuller and Gregg, they both admitted to being in possession of a small amount of marijuana which led to a search of the vehicle. That search uncovered 8.6 ounces of suspected heroin, 3.7 grams of suspected marijuana and a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun.
As deputies attempted to place Fuller under arrest, he fled on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.
Detectives with the Saint Tammany Parish Narcotics Task Force and agents with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Team assisted in the arrests.
