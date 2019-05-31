Tracking disturbance over the Yucatan

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Hurricane season begins this weekend and there is an area of low pressure to watch over the Yucatan. It’s expected to remain weak and near the coast of Mexico over the far southern Bay of Campeche for the next several days. Development chances into a depression are quite low at this time.
It’s possible that a dip in jet stream over Texas may pull the system north later next week and bring a better chance for showers and storms.
Between now and then it will remain very hot with temperatures in the middle 90s through the weekend.
