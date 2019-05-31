Woman jailed for carrying loaded handgun on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was arrested Friday on Bourbon Street after police say she was smoking marijuana and was armed with a loaded handgun.
New Orleans Police arrested Katricia Ridgel, 28, in the 600 block of Bourbon Street around 12:45 a.m.
Eighth District Bourbon Promenade Unit officers were patrolling on foot when they noticed a group of individuals walk past with a significant odor of marijuana emanating from the group.
The officers then reportedly saw a female subject in the group – later identified as Ridgel – smoke a hand roller cigar before attempting to hide it from the officers.
The officers then stopped the group and confiscated the alleged marijuana cigar. A search of Ridgel’s purse revealed a loaded handgun concealed inside.
Ridgel was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
