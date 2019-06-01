Calls for increased security after two Bourbon street shootings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Two shootings in less than 24 hours on one block of bourbon. Between tourists, business owners, and locals, people say something needs to be done in the French Quarter.
“This is what I do, play music enjoy the rest of my life, this is what’s going on now, why choose bourbon,” said Soloman, a street performer.
“It’s scary stuff, but what am I going to do, I’m here,” said Lucas Denardo, a tourist.
There's no longer a trace of caution tape in the 200 block of bourbon, but both incidents are fresh on people's minds.
The first of the two shootings, state police were forced to stop a wrong-way driver on Bourbon street.
The second shooting happened in the middle of the day when police say a stranger shot a Mango Daiquiri shop employee. The question many have after both incidents: what can be done about it?
“People don’t get shot in the street in New York. They don’t,” said Denardo.
In a statement, Kristin Palmer with the New Orleans City Council says in part: “the recent violence on bourbon street is unacceptable”, and that her office is working to "redirect existing revenues... to implement the types of changes which will minimize violence in the French Quarter."
She doesn't say what those changes might be.
Len Wormser works in the hotel industry. He says anytime there's word of a shooting or fight in the French Quarter, people decide they don’t want to visit New Orleans.
“I’d ask the city council the mayor the police department too, do whatever you can because the French Quarter is a key part of the city of New Orleans for my industry,” said Wormser.
But Mike Guido with the Cigar Factory saw the aftermath of the daiquiri shop shooting. Despite the daytime shooting he says the violence is not keeping customers from stepping inside.
“You see the occasional fight, occasional nonsense but other than that the police presence is immense I haven't had any problem at all,” said Guido.
For visitors and locals who love both New Orleans and Bourbon Street they say nothing will keep them from it, they say all they can do now, is to keep looking over their shoulders
“It does need to be safer and more police presence,” said Larry and Melody Roberts.
Monday, NOPD will start enforcing the 8pm curfew for juveniles.
