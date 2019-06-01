IHOP hints another possible name change

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - IHOP is hinting yet another name change.
The pancake house got twitter users buzzing again after posting a tweet on Wednesday (May 27) showing their logo transitioning the letter “b” to a “p” saying “What could the P be? Find out June 3. "
A twitter user shared her guess and wondered if the International House of Pancakes would become the International House of Pizza.
This is all too familiar for IHOP customers, the restaurant previously pulled a similar stunt last year. As a way to introduce their burgers and shine more light on their lunch and dinner options.
The message did not sit too well with some existing customers, prompting questions of if the pancake house would continue to serve pancakes.
IHOP’s response was “YES.”
IHOP tweeted “We got out our megaphone, so get your mega-ears because we’ve got a mega-message coming soon" on Friday (May 31).
The restaurant chain says it will reveal its’ big secret on Monday (June 3). Until then, some people will play the guessing again of what this name change could possibly be or if IHOP’s name will change at all.
