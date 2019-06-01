Legislative bill would change safety requirements for kids in cars

Senate Bill 76 was sent to Governor John Bel Edwards’ desk and it could soon set new requirements for car seats. (Source: KPLC)
By Nicole Mumphrey | May 31, 2019 at 8:18 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 8:18 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A bill waiting for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ signature would change rules for kids in cars.

State lawmakers passed a bill requiring children younger than two years old to be in a rear- facing car seat.

Children two years or older who have reached rear- facing height and weight limits must be in forward facing car seats with a harness.

Children four years old or older, who have outgrown car seats, must be in a booster seat.

Then, starting at nine years old, children can use a regular adult seat belt.

Children who can use an adult seat belt must ride in the back beat until they’re 14 years old.

