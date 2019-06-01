Legislative bill would change safety requirements for kids in cars

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A bill waiting for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ signature would change rules for kids in cars.
State lawmakers passed a bill requiring children younger than two years old to be in a rear- facing car seat.
Children two years or older who have reached rear- facing height and weight limits must be in forward facing car seats with a harness.
Children four years old or older, who have outgrown car seats, must be in a booster seat.
Then, starting at nine years old, children can use a regular adult seat belt.
Children who can use an adult seat belt must ride in the back beat until they’re 14 years old.
