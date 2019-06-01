LSU routs Stony Brook in Baton Rouge Regional; Duplantis ties Tiger hits record

Landon Marceaux started on the mound for LSU and had another strong outing. He allowed two runs on seven hits in five innings. He earned the win. Ma’Khail Hilliard replaced him but only pitched one inning, as the first batter he faced went yard. Hilliard was able to compose himself and get the next two batters out, two of those being strikeouts. Trent Vietmeier, Chase Costello, and Rye Gunter each pitched an inning for LSU. None of them surrendered any runs.