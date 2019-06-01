New Orleans East Dollar Tree robbed at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two men who robbed a Dollar Tree store Friday night in New Orleans East.
Police say a store employee was closing the store just before 9 p.m. when two armed suspect ran up to her and demanded that she open the safe. The employee complied and the suspects took the store deposit back filled with cash and slammed the victim’s head against the safe. The suspects fled the scene in a black Dodge Challenger.
The employee was treated on scene by EMS.
Police describe the first suspect as a black male with a medium build wearing a ski mask, black jacket, black hoodie, black jeans and armed with a black semi-automatic gun. The second suspect is described as a black male with a medium build wearing a ski mask and a red jacket.
If anyone has any information about this robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.