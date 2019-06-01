Nicondra: Hot Weather to Finish the Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The heat is continuing to ramp up across the region with temperatures bouncing into the low 90s at most locations. All the heat and humidity also led to high heat indices and some scattered storms. Expect similar conditions as we go into the day on Sunday with a few locations getting in on a heavy down pour. It’s also the official start of hurricane season. We’ve already had one named storm and the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche. This is likely to be mostly a rain maker for eastern Mexico, but a reminder that the season is upon us.