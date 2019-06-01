NOFD: Firefighter injured fighting two-alarm ship fire

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A firefighter for the NOFD suffered smoke inhalation Friday while responding to a ship fire at the Poland Avenue Wharf.
A spokesman for the NOFD says the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. on the Cape Knox, a Merchant Marine ship docked at the wharf.
The smoldering fire was inside an approximately 100 square foot container filled with diesel fuel sludge near the ship’s engine room.
A second-alarm was requested at 5:03 p.m. as difficulty was encountered while attempting to access the area where the fire was located.
Firefighters were forced to use confined space operations techniques, removing their normal firefighting gear to crawl through a small access space one at a time. Once firefighters reached the area where the fire was located there was only minutes left to work on extinguishing the fire before their air tanks were depleted.
Contractors welding in the area are believed to have started the fire.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital for observation after suffering smoke inhalation.
The fire was under control around 6:30 p.m.
