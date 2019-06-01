Woman armed with knife threatens deputy inside Ponchatoula Walmart

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - An Oklahoma woman armed with a knife threatened a Ponchatoula police detective Friday, according to the Ponchatoula Police Department.
The undercover officer observed the woman, identified as Desiree Musachia, 29, inside the Walmart using narcotics and confronted her about the situation.
Police say she began to struggle with the officer and then ran away into a Subway Restaurant located inside the Walmart.
The woman then pulled a knife and began to harm herself and threaten the officer.
The undercover officer drew his duty weapon. With the assistance of Hammond Police Department, Musachia was tased and taken into custody.
Officers also removed the knife from her possession.
She was transported to North Oaks Medical Center for treatment to her self-inflicted injuries.
The Ponchatoula Police Department says charges are forthcoming.
