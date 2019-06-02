Baton Rouge man dies in Tanipahoa Parish boating accident

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says a Baton Rouge man has died after a boating accident in Tangipahoa Parish.
Officials say 51-year-old Freddie Richardson was a passenger on a 19-foot fiberglass boat Saturday when it went over a wave in the Tickfaw River causing the boat to violently turn to the right. Richardson, who was not wearing a live jacket, fell into the water.
LDWF enforcement agents with the assistance of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Livingston Parish Fire Department later found Richardson’s body around 6 p.m.
Richardson’s body has been turned over to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
