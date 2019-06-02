Delgado campus expansion in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Delgado Community College is expanding its campus in Algiers.
The new 37,000-square-foot center called the Delgado West Bank Campus Advanced Technology Center will house classrooms, laboratories and faculty offices for its academic STEM programs on a $13-million facility.
According to our news partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, Delgado currently has 2,500 students enrolled at its West Bank Campus at 2600 General Meyer Ave., but the new center would add 2,000 more students every year.
NOLA.com also reported that Governor John Bel Edwards had positive things to say about the future development.
“Louisiana’s oldest and largest community college is getting larger,” said Edwards.
Edwards also said that the center’s STEM based programs would focus on health care, petro-chemical, digital media and transportation logistics industries, according to Nola.com.
The new center will be located on Shirley Drive and Constellation Street in Algiers and will open its doors in May 2021.
