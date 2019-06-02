Kamara on Ingram leaving in free agency: ‘that’s my boy, always love forever’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints backfield will be noticeable different in 2019 with running back Mark Ingram leaving in free agency. After eight years with the Saints, the Heisman Trophy winner signed with Baltimore.
Alvin Kamara forged a close relationship with Ingram in his first two years with the Saints, and was sad to see Ingram go.
“Definitely miss him. I hope he does the same thing, different color, different team. If we play him, I don’t want him to do good. Because I know he’s a gamechanger. That’s my boy, always love forever,” said Alvin Kamara.
I followed that up by asking Kamara if he shed a little tear when he found out Ingram was going to the Ravens.
“Yeah, that’s my guy. He’s a big part of why I had the success that I had, these two years. I can say that without a pause or a stutter. He’s a big reason why I could do the things I’ve done. Thankful for him, and the short amount of time that we had him,” said Kamara.
