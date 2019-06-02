1 killed, others injured after head-on crash in St. Helena Parish

PINE GROVE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers are investigating a head-on crash that killed a man in St. Helena Parish early Sunday morning.
According to the Louisiana State Police, troopers responded at about 3:35 a.m. to the crash on LA 16 near Calmes Road. Troopers learned that Ronald Lee Davis, 35, of Greensburg, died in the crash.
The crash happened as Davis was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre eastbound on LA 16. For reasons still under investigation, Davis’ vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2002 Cadillac DeVille, LSP stated in a press release.
The Cadillac was driven by John Ray Daniels, 35, of Denham Springs.
Davis was pronounced deceased on-scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner’s Office.
Davis’ wife was riding in the front seat passenger in his vehicle. She has moderate injuries from the crash. The woman was transported to Our Lady of The Lake Hospital by Acadian Ambulance.
Daniels was seriously injured in the crash and was also sent to Our Lady of The Lake Hospital via Acadian Air Med.
LSP said none of the occupants in either vehicle were restrained during the crash.
Troopers do not suspect the drivers were impaired during the crash.
As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected for scientific analysis.
