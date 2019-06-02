Nicondra: Another hot day and more as we jump into June

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Blue sky and sunshine for most on Sunday with just a few cooling downpours. Temperatures were hot jumping up into the low to mid 90s. Plenty of moisture contributed to some triple digit heat indices as well across the region. This trend continues at least for the first part of the week, with high pressure backing off a bit towards the end of the week allowing for more rain coverage. The extra showers should help keep temperatures in check. The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche. It is not expected to effect the northern Gulf coast, but will bring rain to eastern Mexico.